Coronavirus outbreak: Navi Mumbai sees spike with 43 cases in one day

Navi Mumbai witnessed the highest spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 43 people testing positive. With this, the toll of positive patients in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has become 188. Authorities are worried as almost 50 % of the cases in around nine days were staff who travel from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, or their contacts.

Cases shoot up

With emphasis on awareness and surveillance, NMMC had managed to curtail the infection and limit its spread. Till the end of the fifth week of the nationwide lockdown, NMMC jurisdiction had recorded 108 cases. But in the sixth week the cases have shot up.

"The major cause of concern is the spread in slum pockets such as Turbhe and in the old villages, which will be a challenge for us. Despite taking utmost care, cases are on the rise. We need to tackle them as soon as possible," said an NMMC official.

Essential workers affected

The other cause of concern in NMMC is employees travelling to Mumbai for essential services. Of the 110 cases from April 18 to 27, 52 cases were found to have spread due to persons travelling to Mumbai to work with essential services.

The same was seen in Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) area, where out of 24 cases in the same time frame, 17 cases are of people who travel to Mumbai for work or their family members.

However, so far PMC has managed to keep the infection at comparatively low. Till April 28, the COVID-19 patients' count was 56. Out of these 32 cases are active, while others have been discharged.

188

Total no. of COVID-19 patients in Navi Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news