Coronavirus Outbreak: Netizens are in awe of this girl who made 'hug curtains' for her grandparents

Social distancing is being considered as the ‘new normal’ during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak that continues to infect millions of people and claimed scores of lives across the world. The pandemic has changed the way we greet people, but some innovations make sure we show our affection towards our loved ones like we would do before.

A 10-year-old girl made a ‘hug curtain’ for her grandparents so that she can hug them and simulataneously practice social distancing too. In a clip posted on Facebook by Lindsay Okray, Paige is seen with her innovative creation, which is made from four plastic outlets that is attached to the door. The video clip goes on to show Paige hugging her ‘nana’ and ‘papa’ by putting her hands inside gloves-like spaces created to insert arms and prompting them to do the same. The photos of the curtains and the video of Paige hugging her grandparents through them is melting hearts online.

Okray mentioned in the caption for the post that Paige was inspired to made the ‘hug-curtains after she saw a video of a person making blankets of similar kind online. "Paige saw a video of someone who made this type of "blanket" to hug their family. She put together a list and she designed it so she could hug nana and papa.. this girl is so freaking amazing and we were so happy to be able to hug them!!" the post read.

The clip received more than 8,500 views on Facebook with the post garnering 130 likes and was shared 56 times. People commented on the post praising the girl and her invention, calling it ‘sweet’ and ‘thoughtful’.

A user said, "This kid might just save our world...remember her name!!!" Another user said, "Omg I have chills!!! So amazing… This made my entire day." One more user said, "This is absolutely the best thing I’ve seen in a while! Amazing!!!! One user also said that the girl could build a business with the curtains.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news