Coronavirus Outbreak: Now Tiger Shroff shares his throwback photo when he was in shape!

Bollywood celebrities are currently quarantined due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the pandemic has led to a 21-day lockdown across the nation. Some people are busy cleaning their homes (Katrina Kaif), many are working out at their homes (Katrina Kaif again), and some are missing their ripped muscles and bodies (Disha Patani).

Tiger Shroff falls into the last category. Given his films and social media posts, we all know how fond he is of working out and hitting the gym. His torso can give nightmares to his contemporaries and so his workout sessions and regimes. But since he's not able to step out due to the virus, he has begun missing his ripped body and just shared a throwback picture that gives us a glimpse of the same.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote a very witty caption- "Ek tha tiger jo shape mein tha...ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys." (sic) Have a look right here:

And in case you've forgotten, the Baaghi star is also a fantastic singer. The lockdown has also led to the creation of what is called Quarantine Antakashri, where almost all the Bollywood celebrities are participating on Instagram. Hope you didn't miss his video. In case you did, have a look right here again:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates