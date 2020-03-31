Coronavirus outbreak: Now, veggie markets shifted to open grounds to prevent crowding

In a bid to stop people from gathering on footpaths and roads around vegetable and fruit vendors, the North Mumbai police have come up with an initiative to shift the stalls to open grounds wherever possible.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XII), Dr D S Swami has located some open spaces with the help of police officers and has even started shifting some of the vendors there. He has also spoken to the authorities of some residential complexes, which have open spaces, to allow some of the vendors set up stalls inside the premises.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station, Raju Kasbe, said, "We have chosen a couple of open spaces within our jurisdiction for the purpose. A new market has been started in Hanuman Nagar area where we have allowed the vendors to set up stalls at a distance of 5-feet from each other. We are monitoring movement in the market along with the local people. The response has been good."

Humaira Park Co-Operative Society has already allowed vendors set up stalls inside the building premises. Chairman of the society, A Peerzada and Secretary Anwar Patel, said, "It is our responsibility to protect our families as well the society people. This was decided in a meeting held between the members. We are ensuring that people maintain proper distance."

Guardian Minister, Aslam Shaikh told mid-day, "I spoke to senior officials of Zone XI and the deputy municipal commissioner and ordered to shift the Malwani gate number 7 vegetable market to gate no 8 MHADA ground. Soon a couple of other markets will be shifted to open grounds as well."

