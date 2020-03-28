Coronavirus outbreak: Nusrat Jahan urges people to be productive when home amidst lockdown
Taking to Instagram, Nusrat asked her followers to wear a smile and stay safe at home while fighting the novel coronavirus
Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan, who has been quarantined at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday took to Instagram and shared a humbling post urging people to stay safe at home amidst the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
In her post, Nusrat can be seen be seen posing like a model as she faces the lanes. While sharing the post, Nusrat wrote: A little bit of red...can take away the blues...stay sane...wear ur smile...be productive...but stay at home...! Nusrat ended her post with the hashtag, fight against coronavirus and home quarantine!
Let us take necessary precautions ourselves & help the ones in need. The Vegetable Vendors and other service providers who help keep our households running must also be made aware about preventive measures. Request you all to extend help to the best of your ability to the ones in need. We are in this together. Stay safe & take care. #covid_19
A few days, ago, Nusrat had shared a series of photos where the Trinamool Congress MP was seen distributing face masks a to vegetable vendors and other service providers in her constituency. Nusrat, who has been spending her days in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak also shared updates on how she has been fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
From cooking dum biryani to showing her skills with the brush while painting on a canvas; from showing her fans how to wash hands to fight coronavirus to saying that she wants to go on a vacation with her husband Nikhil Jain but hoping the coronavirus chapter ends soon, Nusrat has been updating her fans on how she has been spending her days in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.
