Coronavirus outbreak: Nusrat Jahan urges people to be productive when home amidst lockdown

Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan, who has been quarantined at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday took to Instagram and shared a humbling post urging people to stay safe at home amidst the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

In her post, Nusrat can be seen be seen posing like a model as she faces the lanes. While sharing the post, Nusrat wrote: A little bit of red...can take away the blues...stay sane...wear ur smile...be productive...but stay at home...! Nusrat ended her post with the hashtag, fight against coronavirus and home quarantine!

A few days, ago, Nusrat had shared a series of photos where the Trinamool Congress MP was seen distributing face masks a to vegetable vendors and other service providers in her constituency. Nusrat, who has been spending her days in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak also shared updates on how she has been fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram Keep Calm & Add Dum to your Biriyani ♥ï¸ #quarantining A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onMar 21, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

From cooking dum biryani to showing her skills with the brush while painting on a canvas; from showing her fans how to wash hands to fight coronavirus to saying that she wants to go on a vacation with her husband Nikhil Jain but hoping the coronavirus chapter ends soon, Nusrat has been updating her fans on how she has been spending her days in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates