Coronavirus outbreak: Nusrat Jahan urges people to be productive when home amidst lockdown

Updated: Mar 28, 2020, 13:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking to Instagram, Nusrat asked her followers to wear a smile and stay safe at home while fighting the novel coronavirus

Nusrat Jahan distributes face mask in her constituency amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Picture/Twitter Nusrat Jahan
Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan, who has been quarantined at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday took to Instagram and shared a humbling post urging people to stay safe at home amidst the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

In her post, Nusrat can be seen be seen posing like a model as she faces the lanes. While sharing the post, Nusrat wrote: A little bit of red...can take away the blues...stay sane...wear ur smile...be productive...but stay at home...! Nusrat ended her post with the hashtag, fight against coronavirus and home quarantine!

A few days, ago, Nusrat had shared a series of photos where the Trinamool Congress MP was seen distributing face masks a to vegetable vendors and other service providers in her constituency. Nusrat, who has been spending her days in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak also shared updates on how she has been fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Keep Calm & Add Dum to your Biriyani ♥ï¸ #quarantining

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onMar 21, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

From cooking dum biryani to showing her skills with the brush while painting on a canvas; from showing her fans how to wash hands to fight coronavirus to saying that she wants to go on a vacation with her husband Nikhil Jain but hoping the coronavirus chapter ends soon, Nusrat has been updating her fans on how she has been spending her days in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

