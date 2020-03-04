Coronavirus outbreak: Over 60,000 travellers from 551 flights screened at Mumbai Airport

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak across several countries, Maharashtra state Public Health Department said that till Tuesday 65,621 travellers from 551 flights have been screened at the Mumbai Airport, one of the busiest in India.

As many as 401 travellers were coming from coronavirus affected areas.

"152 symptomatic travellers have been isolated in identified isolation facilities. 149 of them tested negative as per reports of National Institute of Virology, Pune. Reports of three are awaited," said the health department in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, an Army Major who had returned from Iran, where a large number of coronavirus cases have been reported, has been asked to remain in isolation at his official residence in Mhow as a precautionary measure, said Indian Army sources.

He is not admitted to any military hospital and voluntarily offered himself for medical investigation.

Six cases have been tested positive in India so far, of which three that were reported in Kerala have recovered and discharged from hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). So far 65 countries have been affected with 88,948 confirmed cases and 3,043 deaths.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates