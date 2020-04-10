Coronavirus Outbreak: Panvel reports first death as 33-year-old man passes away

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Panvel has recorded its first Coronavirus death as a 33-year-old man succumbed to the illness on Friday morning. The patient, who was tested positive for coronavirus and dengue, was shifted to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Hospital in Vashi a couple of days ago.

The deceased was working as an auto-rickshaw driver in the area.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation also sealed Gharkul Society in Kharghar sector 15 on Thursday after three residents were found to be tested positive for the virus. One of the positive patients from the society, initially admitted to a private hospital for high fever and cough, was later shifted to the NMMC Hospital, a couple of days ago.

