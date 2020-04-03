Coronavirus outbreak: Police constable tests positive for COVID-19; family kept in isolation

A 52-year-old constable posted at the Mumbai Police's Protection and Security has been tested positive for coronavirus positive. The Mumbai police constable resides at Worli's Police Camp. While the police constable is undergoing treatment, his wife, daughter and son are kept in isolation at Kasturba hospital.

According to the police sources, the constable has been in the police service for the last 26 years. His son is an engineer while his daughter studies in college. The police constable was posted in the protection and security branch of Mumbai Police, where security duty is undertaken during the posting.

The constable was on leave for personal reasons from December 2019. It is yet to be ascertained as to who came in contact with the constable and became coronavirus positive. While speaking to mid-day, a senior Mumbai Police official confirmed that a constable who was associated with the Protection Branch has been found to be coronavirus positive.

Treatment is being given to that constable and people of his family are kept in isolation ward, the officer said.

