Coronavirus Outbreak: Ration distribution at Filmistan after suspension of the shoot

As the industry joins forces to fight the plight of daily wage workers, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is lending a helping hand by distributing groceries and other supplies to them. The association has teamed up with Frames Production, one of the leading studios in television, for the week-long drive that will kick off on March 22.

As part of the drive, junior artistes and crew members — who are no longer getting payments owing to their shoots being stalled — can collect their monthly supplies at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon. President BN Tiwari elaborates, "We will distribute sacks of 15 kilos each that will contain five kilos of rice, two kilos dal, five kilos atta, some masala and other non-perishable items. For now, the plan is to run this drive for a week."

He cautions employees to not throng the studio on the first day, as the state government has discouraged large gatherings in light of the pandemic. "Everyone should not land up on Sunday fearing that we will run out of supplies. There are enough supplies for about 10,000 daily wage workers. We are also in talks with the state government, seeking help in crowd management."

While the drive is partly sponsored by the FWICE fund, Tiwari reveals that several producers from television have pledged their support. "BP Singh, the creator of CID, has donated a couple of lakhs for this initiative. Shashi Sumeet Productions too have sent us money for the supplies. We have to manoeuvre our way through the grim times."

