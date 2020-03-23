Coronavirus outbreak: Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi goes back to Germany; worried about her family in Iran

Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi is back home in Hanover, Germany. She informs that the authorities have announced a complete shutdown due to the pandemic. The actor is concerned about her extended family in Iran where the disease is rampant. "They have shifted to the countryside," she says.

Elnaaz took to Instagram to share a video, where the 27-year-old actress said, "I am in Germany at the moment. I had to take the decision and come to Germany and it's a mess actually, but, I thought it is better to be at your home with your family in such times. I am hoping the same for you guys as well. I hope all of you are close to your family and with your loved ones. And, mostly, I hope that you all are safe."

She further added, "I am super proud of the decisions that have been taken in India about the curfew today. And, generally how everybody chose to stay home. I am just taking this last walk today. I think even from tomorrow onwards, it's going to be a curfew in Germany."

Check out Elnaaz, talking to her fans, in this video:

Ever since she zoomed into the limelight with her small but impressive act in the web series "Sacred Games", Tehran-born Elnaaz Norouzi has made Bollywood sit up and notice. Her performance in the Punjabi film "Khiro Khundi" was appreciated, as was her appearance in the OTT show, "Abhay". The actress who sizzled the screen in music videos of Guru Randhawa's "Made in India" and Tony Kakkar's "Naagin jaise kamar hila", is also the face of several endorsement campaigns.

