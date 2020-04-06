Coronavirus Outbreak: Seven positive cases reported from Kurar in Malad

The Kurar police station in Malad (East) has reported seven cases of coronavirus in the recent days. Five members of a family tested positive in Tanaji Nagar slums after one of their family members returned from Dubai last month, before the 21-day nationwide lockdown was implemented.

Two more positive cases were from Pathanwadi, but nobody in their family has a travel history. The elder son worked as a salesman in a private firm. “Their swab samples have been sent to the lab and the COVID-19 reports are awaited,” a police officer said.

During inquiry, the police also came across three people who had returned from Nizamuddin, but they had not attended the Markaz gathering.

Meanwhile, 41 people who had a history of attending the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering were sent to isolation centres on April 1.

