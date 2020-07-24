Coronavirus Outbreak: Shashi Tharoor shares secret message in this photo. Have you seen it?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for his impeccable English vocabulary in his social media posts. In one of his recent posts, he shared a picture of a digitally-created bookshelf with books arranged in a way that the titles reveal a secret message that can help in containing the spread of coronavirus.

The picture of the bookshelf was first shared on social media by UK-born artist and digital printmaker Phil Shaw. The artist shared the artwork on his Instagram account in April, when the pandemic had spread across the world. "Shelf isolation 2 - the story so far..." he wrote in the caption for the picture.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called the artwork ‘brilliant’, while praising the way the messages were arranged. “Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order! #covid19,” Tharoor tweeted.

The titles of the books when read together reveals the message, "The English patient had caught it on the beach. I should have stayed at home she said. Now she was in quarantine in the dark house of splendid isolation. Still hope springs eternal with a little bit of luck and personal hygiene. The corona book of horror stories must end soon. Always remember clean hands save lives and when in doubt don't go out!"

Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order! #covid19 pic.twitter.com/Zt6j5hNy5H — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2020

The tweet shared on Monday garnered more than 18,200 likes and over 3,700 retweets.

With more than 12 lakh cases, India has been seeing a recovery rate of 63.13 per cent. WHO Regional Director (South-East Asia), Poonam Khetrapal Singh, said on Wednesday that India is responding with utmost urgency to coronavirus from the very beginning and has been continuously strengthening preparedness and response measures.

"India is responding with utmost urgency to COVID-19 from the start. It's been continuously strengthening preparedness and response measures, including ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals, arranging and stocking up medicines and essentials," Singh said at a virtual briefing.

