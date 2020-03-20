Coronavirus outbreak: Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; says she is feeling okay

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned to India from a trip to the UK recently, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 41-year-old singer shared a statement on her social media accounts. In the statement, she said that she had developed COVID-19 symptoms four days ago. Her family has been quarantine and contact mapping of people she had been in touch is currently underway.

The singer shared a picture of a globe which had a face mask on it. She wrote, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home. The symptoms have developed only four days ago. [sic]"

"At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs," she added.

She shared a health update which read: "I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health."

