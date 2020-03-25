Coronavirus outbreak: State may ration petrol, diesel to keep people indoors

With people continuing to venture outside in cars and on two-wheelers, the government may restrict supply of petrol and diesel to common man. While this is being done in cities like Pune and Nagpur, sources said it will be extended to other parts of the state too if people don't stay indoors.

Only essential services providers will get regular supply of fuel, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh s'aid on Tuesday. "Citizens are expected not to step out of the house. In this case, why does one need fuel? We have not curbed supply or distribution. But, fuel is provided to only those who fall under the essential service category," Deshmukh told mid-day. He earlier spoke on similar lines to a regional news channel.

When asked about people needing to use their vehicle during a crisis or an emergency, Deshmukh said, "We will take up this issue and consider giving a few litres so that it doesn't cause inconvenience to people who need it urgently."

Deshmukh also warned hoarders of stern and punitive action if they try to jack up the prices of essential commodities. Replying to a query on retail shopkeepers and vegetable vendors keeping the stores closed or shutters down, Deshmukh clarified that they have not been asked to shut down. "Police will certainly initiate action if anyone is found deliberately doing this with mala fide intentions," Deshmukh told mid-day.

