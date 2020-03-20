Coronavirus outbreak: Taxi driver who ferried deceased identified, being tested

Authorities have traced the taxi driver who had ferried the 64-year-old man who died of Coronavirus from the airport to his residence after he landed in the city from Dubai on March 8. The 35-year-old taxi driver has been sent to Kasturba Hospital for testing.

Senior Inspector of Sahar police, Shashikant Mane, said, "It was a joint effort of Mumbai Police, civid body and GVK officials. The Ghatkopar resident had booked the taxi through the prepaid service at the airport. We have also identified the person who collected the cash from the man while booking his cab and sent the person for testing."

The police have also kept the taxi aside. "The taxi has not been seized but it is being disinfected and will be handed over to the driver later," Mane added.

In a bid to arrest the spread of the virus, Sahar police convened a meeting with all kaali peeli, Cool Cab and autorickshaw drivers on Thursday to educate them on disinfecting their vehicles and sanitising themselves.

"It was great to see all the drivers wearing face masks. We have taught them how to keep their vehicles disinfected," Mane said. "We have also asked drivers to regularly change their clothes. We emphasised on the importance of sanitation at the time of this global health crisis as passengers are arriving at the airport from all over the globe."

Home delivery for those in self-quarantine

Amid growing concerns about home quarantine for 14 days, a non-profit group Project Mumbai has taken the initiative of delivering groceries and medicines to those who have to stay indoors, especially senior citizens. Around 50 volunteers from across the city have offered to help.

Shishir Joshi, founder of Project Mumbai, said that they started the initiative on Thursday and are tying up with an e-medicine brand and a retail chain to help deliver supplies. "We are creating packets of grocery items like sugar, rice, oil, salt, toothpaste for 10 days. The package is available for a family of four or of two. Our volunteers will deliver these packets to their doorstep. Payment will be made online," he said. Joshi added that all volunteers will be given masks and gloves to ensure that there is no contact with the those who are home-quarantined.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates