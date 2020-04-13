Coronavirus outbreak: The virus can be defeated with sheer determination, says survivor

This image has been used for representational purposes only

COVID-19 has brought everyone to their knees and this was what happened with Dharamnath Singh when he and his nine of his family members tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.

The 59-year-old had already lost his sister-in-law who was his first victim in North Bengal to the respiratory illness.

After his sister-in-law's death, ten members of the family tested positive.

Singh spoke to Hindustan Times, "When I and other members of the family tested positive, I initially thought the world had come to an end. I soon realised that the virus has to be defeated and for that we need determination. I am home now and free again."

He also encouraged others, to fight the disease with determination and will power. Singh fought the virus alongside his three-year-old granddaughter, Kavya and walked out of a private nursing home with the child.

Singh and his granddaughter spent 12 days in treatment and tested negative in three back to back tests.

“Positive thinking, determination, will power, discipline and social distancing are the mantras in the war against the coronavirus,” Singh said.

Kavya's mother said, "Initially we were scared. Had we remained scared and did nothing to bring out the positive energy from within we would not have come out of the nursing home so soon."

'One should not be afraid. If you are afraid it becomes difficult to fight a crisis. There are doctors, and even common people, to help you," she added.

"One must be firm, keep social distance and have lukewarm water regularly to defeat the virus. If you have the symptoms, please don’t hide it. Tell others and go for treatment. There are people to help you. One can recover in 15 to 20 days," Singh encouraged everyone and said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news