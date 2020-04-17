The novel Coronavirus has been wrecking havoc in the world with scores of people infected and many lives claimed. Amid a time when countries are imposing lockdown on their citizens, restricting their movements, a digital artist posted a cryptic message of hope with a picture that has gone viral.

Phil Shaw, a digital printmaker posted a picture of a stack of books on a shelf, placed in a way that the titles when read together, forms a message about the pandemic and social distancing. He uses bestsellers such as Stephen King’s It, Adam Thorpe’s Still, Ginger Simpson’s Hope Springs Eternal and Mark Billingham’s In The Dark among others.

The UK-born artist posted the picture on his Instagram page last week, captioned, “Shelf isolation 2 - the story so far...” that has received 2,854 likes so far. The cryptic message in the books kept in the first shelf reads, “"The English patient had caught it on the beach. I should have stayed at home she said. Now she was in quarantine in the dark house of splendid isolation.

The books placed in the second shelf reads, “"Still hope springs eternal with a little bit of luck and personal hygiene. The corona book of horror stories must end soon. Always remember clean hands save lives and when in doubt don't go out!"

Since it was posted online, it has been received comments of praise from netizens across the globe. One user said, “this is FANTASTIC!” Another user said, “Wow... Did you have all these books already? Perhaps I should try reorganising my bookshelves.” A user said, “I love how the last book on the top shelf promises the hopeful turn that plays out on the bottom. Bravo!

This is not the first time Shaw has posted such a picture. Here’s another picture of a book artwork where he conveys a message about social distancing.

