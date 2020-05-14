Inspiring story! Three-year-old baker makes 'priceless' contribution to Mumbai Police
The boy has been described in the Twitter page of the Mumbai Police as an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. It's truly an inspirational story in times of coronavirus
As the world continues to fight the Coronavirus outbreak, many stories of inspiration have surfaced online as the world battles against the deadly pandemic. A story of a three-year-old boy who made an extraordinary contribution to the Mumbai Police is a true heartwarming tale of inspiration that shows that humanity still exists and it has earned praises from netizens.
In a video posted by the police department on Twitter, little boy Kabeer is seen baking cupcakes. Even though at first it may seem that he is making it for himself, as the video footage continues, we realise that he is making the cakes for a different reason.
Turns out, the boy, described in the video as an entrepreneur and a philanthropist, was baking the cupcakes to raise money for charity, which would be donated to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Although Kabeer aimed to raise Rs 10,000 from the sale, he exceeded his target and donated Rs 50,000 to the charitable wing of the police department.
The Mumbai Police tweeted, saying that Kabeer made the 'priceless' contribution with his 'hard-earned money.' "Ever seen a bigger heart than that of our wonderful little #coronawarrior ?" they wrote in the post.
Look what’s baking!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 13, 2020
This 3 year old little baker Kabeer, had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice
He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard earned money!
Ever seen a bigger heart than that of our wonderful little #coronawarrior ? @kshvjn pic.twitter.com/h8H8Q3N7uU
The post shared on Wednesday afternoon, garnered more than 15,000 views on Twitter, with 754 likes and was retweeted 143 times. Kabeer and his parents also earned praises from netizens for his noble gesture with many taking to the comments section and calling him a ‘small wonder’.
Isn’t the boy's gesture towards the police department a 'sweet' one?
