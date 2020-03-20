Coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav Thackeray addresses state, says public transport will operate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday addressed the state in the midst of Coronavirus outbreak and said that his administration will not stop bus and train services. He added that the government is receiving good response from the public and the administration is taking adequate steps to tackle the situation. He added that public transport would only be shut as a last resort.

CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March.

This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance.

(1/2) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2020

He also added that all workplaces in major cities of Maharashtra will remain closed till March 31. The government offices will operate at 25 per cent attendance. He added that all shops except for kirana stores and medical shops shall remain closed in Mumbai Metropolitan Region till March 31. Banks shall remain functional.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till 31st March, 2020. #COVID19 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kJdgt4cm0n — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

"After my appeal yesterday, we noticed a substantial drop in crowd in trains and buses, but more needs to be done. The government has decided that barring extremely essential services, all private offices will be closed till March 31, attendance in government offices to be only 25 per cent," Thackeray said.

He also requested the employers to pay at least minimum wages to employees of establishments that shall remain closed. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic with 52 cases.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates