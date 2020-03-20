Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav Thackeray addresses state, says public transport will operate

Updated: Mar 20, 2020, 15:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic with 52 cases.

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday addressed the state in the midst of Coronavirus outbreak and said that his administration will not stop bus and train services. He added that the government is receiving good response from the public and the administration is taking adequate steps to tackle the situation. He added that public transport would only be shut as a last resort.

He also added that all workplaces in major cities of Maharashtra will remain closed till March 31. The government offices will operate at 25 per cent attendance. He added that all shops except for kirana stores and medical shops shall remain closed in Mumbai Metropolitan Region till March 31. Banks shall remain functional.

"After my appeal yesterday, we noticed a substantial drop in crowd in trains and buses, but more needs to be done. The government has decided that barring extremely essential services, all private offices will be closed till March 31, attendance in government offices to be only 25 per cent," Thackeray said.

He also requested the employers to pay at least minimum wages to employees of establishments that shall remain closed. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic with 52 cases.

