Coronavirus Outbreak: Under-trial inmate, two staff at Arthur Road Jail test positive

An under-trial inmate and two staff at Arthur Road Jail have been tested positive for Coronavirus. The inmate has been admitted for treatment at JJ Hospital. The jail administration, looking at the seriousness of the matter, has conducted Coronavirus test on the 150 people, including staff and inmates, of which results are awaited.

According to information received from prison sources on May 2, the inmate, who was accused of murder, collapsed in the jail after which he was admitted to JJ Hospital, Meanwhile, he underwent the Coronavirus test and he was found to be tested positive on May 4 as per his reports. The jail administration then got into action and tested 150 people in the jail for the virus, of which the report is being awaited.

An official of Arthur Road Jail told mid-day, "We had taken many measures to prevent coronavirus. Right now, one of the inmates and two jail staff have been found to be tested positive. That is why we got 150 accused of Arthur jail tested. The report is yet to come."

Two jail staff who were tested positive have been kept under quarantine. They were earlier sent out for fieldwork. According to the jail sources, if an employee has been sent outside the jail after lockdown, he would not be given in-prison duty again and would be sent to be quarantined for 14 days.

The jail has been closed down due to coronavirus outbreak, due to which no new inmates were being accepted in the jail. At such a time, only essentials services workers were allowed inside the jail.

As the number of cases in the state is on a surge, the prison department had planned some important measures. As the inmates in the prison were prone to get infected, some of the prisoners were temporarily sent out on bail. Also, five prisons in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and Pune have been closed down due to the pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news