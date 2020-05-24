Coronavirus outbreak: Uttar Pradesh man beaten to death for not getting corona test done

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A man died after he was attacked by his cousins, allegedly for not getting tested for the Coronavirus after his return from Delhi. The incident took place in Malakpur village in Bijnor district. Manjeet Singh (23) died on Friday during treatment in Meerut.

A FIR has now been registered against Manjeet's cousins, Kapil and Manoj, their mother Puniya and Manoj's wife Dolly at the Nahtaur police station on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased Kalyan Singh on Sunday.

SHO, Nahtaur police station, Satya Prakash Singh said that no arrests have been made yet. According to reports, Manjeet died due to head injuries. His sample was not collected for a Coronavirus test by doctors during treatment.

Additional SP, Bijnor, Sanjay Kumar said, he underwent thermal screening when he reached Bijnor on May 19 from Delhi. The report was negative so his sample was not collected.

SHO Satya Prakash Singh said, "Since his return, Kapil and Manoj were regularly asking Manjeet to get his test done. On Thursday, the cousins again asked Manjeet to get his test done after which an argument ensued between them."

"The accused brought sticks and started hitting Manjeet. He suffered injuries on the head and shoulder. When Manjeet fell unconscious, he was rushed to government hospital by his parents where he succumbed to injuries a day later," said Singh.

Chief Medical Officer, Bijnor, Dr Vijay Yadav said he has "no information" about the matter.

