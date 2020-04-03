Coronavirus outbreak: Woman provides meals to over 100 Telangana immigrants in city amid lockdown

It all started with a distress call which Shanthi Singh Chauhan had received in the wee hours of the night on March 27th, 2020. She woke up with a distress call from a friend Ajaya who said that more than 100 people are held up in the city due to the lock down and without a meal the whole day. Amongst them were old people, kids and women who were immigrant workers from Telengana.

It is the same day the government had announced a package of Rs. 1.7 lakh crore relief package aimed at providing a safety net for those hit the hardest by the COVID-19 lockdown. Post the 21-day lockdown began on March 21, 2020 the government had announced that the 800 million people will get free cereals and cooking gas apart from cash through direct transfers for three months.

"But to our surprise, it just came to our notice that most of heavy duty lifting work in Mumbai is done by immigrant workers from Telangana, as they have been trying to get a helping hand at the time of this pandemic they have reached out to the Telengana government for support. The state government had then reached out to me. We then with the local support of the Maharashtra government & International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) settled the matter by evening," said Shanthi S Chauhan.

She further explained, "My daughter who is studying in Canada, a lawyer, who was under suspension of having COVID-19 when her friends were reported with the same. As a mother I was very much worried about her health then. My first advice to her was to listen to the authorities and act up on it and also to seek medical help, which helped her to come out of the issue. As there is a need of taking utmost care as per government instructions I thought about creating awareness about the same and reaching out to people those who are in real need here."

Thereafter they have decided to ensure every migrant from Telangana is fed & taken care of. Yesterday she went to Sabji (Vegetable) Mandi in Vashi and loaded the truck with grains and other necessary items and dropped it off at Goregaon, 4 bungalows, Versova, Bandra East, Navpada & Bharatnagar.

This will make sure that more than 1,800 families will spend the next month with food security. BMC & Mumbai police went out of their way to be kind. A special thanks to her friends who contributed to make this happen, many more friends from India & Abroad are helping.

