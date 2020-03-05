Coronavirus: Salman Khan asks us to stay safe in his own vintage, shirtless style!

Back in 1998, when Salman Khan danced to the tunes of Oh Oh Jaane Jaana, and that too without his shirt, little did he expect this would stay with him for ages. Not just the song, but even his shirtless avatar has become his identity. And that still continues to happen.

Now, talking about the Coronavirus, it has plagued the entire world and Bollywood celebrities are asking all of us to stay safe. We have talked about Rakhi Sawant and Malaika Arora, and now comes the turn of Bhai. Clubbing his fetish for staying shirtless and displaying those rock-solid abs and enviable muscles, and giving a message to all his fans and followers, he has posted something on his Instagram account.

He wrote something in Hindi and asked everyone to hug and shake hands only after the Coronavirus is over. Well, we can't get over his shirtless avatar. Can you?:

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is all set to release on Eid 2020. After this, he'll gear up for Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

