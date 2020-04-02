Coronavirus scare: 328 new cases of COVID-19 reported across India; total tally at 1,965

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

As many as 328 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths have been reported since Wednesday, the Centre said on Thursday. A total of 1,965 cases have been reported in the country so far.

"328 new cases of COVID-19 (/topic/covid-19) and 12 deaths have been reported since Wednesday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,965 and the number of deaths to 50 in the country," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told media here.

Increase of 235 #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 2069 in India (including 1860 active cases, 155 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/P4gGGo2cYH — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Aggarwal said that 151 persons have recovered from COVID-19 so far. "The good news amidst the increase in the number of coronavirus cases is that 151 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. There are limited cases of doctors on duty testing COVID-19 positive. It is important to follow preventive measures at hospitals," he said.

