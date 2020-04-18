Coronavirus scare: Ayesha Takia turns her hotel into quarantine facility

At a time when the world is coming together to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, our healthcare workers in India are finding allies in Bollywood celebrities. While B-town has been at the forefront of contributing towards government funds to fight COVID-19, some have opened up their personal spaces for our brave healthcare workers.

Case in point, actress Ayesha Takia who recently opened up her hotel for healthcare workers who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. Her father-in-law, politican Abu Azmi, took to his Twitter handle to give out the information. "Alhamdulillah, I am pleased to inform that on the request of Sr. PI - Colaba Police Station have handed over my Gulf Hotel in Colaba to @mybmc & @mumbaipolice as a quarantine center for Police Personnels serving in South Mumbai (sic)."

Takia's husband Farhan Azmi also took to his social media account and said, "Gulf Hotel deserves a standing ovation for stepping up each time during times of crisis. From sheltering the riot victims during 1993 Mumbai riots from Dharavi, Pratiksha Nagar & several other areas of #mumbai till this day during #covid_19 #lockdown providing protection to those protecting US, @mumbai.police (sic)."

Before this, Sonu Sood had offered his Juhu hotel to healthcare workers who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, opened up his four-storey office space to expand the BMC's quarantine facility. The space is equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and the elderly.

