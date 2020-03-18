Coronavirus scare: From Gol Maal to Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Piku, films you can watch with family at home

The coronavirus pandemic has brought cities around the world to a virtual standstill. Many multinationals and IT companies in the country have asked employees to work from home until further notice as a precautionary measure. So now is the perfect time to relax on your sofa and feast your eyes on content that will keep you occupied from the comfort of your home and family.

Here's a list of classic movies that you can watch with your family. So what are you waiting for? Grab a bowl of popcorn, assemble your family members, and enjoy quality time with them:

Gol Maal (1979)

No, we are not talking about the Rohit Shetty franchise. We are speaking about the "original" Gol Maal. The 1979 Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic has a working man (Amol Palekar) pulling tricks out of his sleeve to hold his job, impress his boss (Utpal Dutt), and his love affair with Bindiya Goswami. The film is fun throughout and is an easy watch.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Another Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic. The film is a classic comedy of errors. The film stars Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Om Prakash in lead roles. The beautiful voice of Lata Mangeshkar in the classic song, Ab Ke Sajan Saawan Mein, composed by R.D Burman adds magic to the movie.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Sooraj Barjatya has been the epitome of family movies in Bollywood. Hum Aapke Hain Koun is the classic example of that. The morals and values depicted in this film cannot go unnoticed. Starring the classic pair of Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan, this movie is a favourite with every family!

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Sooraj Barjatya strikes again. This time, with another family classic. Starring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, and Alok Nath, the 1999 classic will surely bring a smile on everyone's faces.

Swades (2004)

Swades is all about patriotism, nationalism, and brotherhood. Shah Rukh Khan, an NRI comes to India to take his grandma but is caught in the web of society. The condition of rural India is shown very aptly and SRK's quest to change it.

Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

A National Award-winning film, Khosla Ka Ghosla is about a powerful and corrupt builder (Boman Irani) encroaching upon a middle-class man's (Anupam Kher) plot. The entire family, along with help from the brilliant Vinay Pathak, Naveen Nischol and others, devise a plan to get it back. This classic comedy film is a must-watch for everyone.

Chillar Party (2011)

What happens when young kids fight against the big bad world of politics? The critically acclaimed film has everything a movie should have - humour, comedy, drama and more importantly a social message. A fun "item-number" starring Ranbir Kapoor is the cherry on top.

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

It underlines the importance of the families that have a strong bond and are known to share some common traits. This film brings back the classic pair of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

English Vinglish (2012)

English Vinglish marked Sridevi's return to acting after a 15-year hiatus. The narrative revolves around a woman named Shashi (Sridevi) who enrols herself in an English-speaking course to stop her husband (Adil Hussain) and daughter mocking her lack of English skills. The film was an instant hit, and if you are a Sridevi fan, this classic cannot be missed.

Piku (2015)

Piku brings out a fresh take on the father-daughter relationship played by Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The short-tempered Piku (Deepika) and her grumpy father (Amitabh) embark on a journey from Delhi to Kolkata. Stuck with the father-daughter duo is Irrfan Khan. Upon its release, Piku garnered widespread critical acclaim.

Hindi Medium (2017)

Hindi Medium is another (but different) father-daughter tale. Irrfan Khan gives a stellar performance in this comedy-drama.

