Coronavirus Scare: Here's how the day-to-day life of photographers is getting affected

On a good day, any celebrity photographer can spot a palette of film stars around Mumbai. Right from gyms to houses to parties, they are seen and spotted everywhere. Unfortunately, as stated above, the pandemic has led to self-quarantine and that has drastically reduced celebrity outings. They all are working from home, or shall we say working out from home!

But is it possible for a photographer or the paparazzi to work from home? Sadly no! They have to brave everything to ensure they spot almost all the celebrities that step out of their houses on a particular day. And we asked two of them what has changed for them ever since the Coronavirus scare has arrived in India, and especially Mumbai.

Speaking exclusively to mid-day, Pallav Paliwal said they are maintaining precautions and their photographers are operating from different parts of Mumbai. Their day starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 2 in the night. Due to COVID-19, nothing major has happened in the city under the entertainment beat. When asked how it has affected their lives, he said, "We started sharing throwback pictures of celebrities since no new pictures and videos were coming up."

He added, "But the reason wasn't only restricted to the virus, it also has to do with the people. Fans really enjoy watching such unseen pictures and videos of their favourite stars. It's a good mode of entertainment for them."

Viral Bhayani, another celebrity photographer, said he has already asked all his photographers not to work but they seem adamant. "We all are doing our best to stay safe. All the celebrity spottings have stopped and airports and gyms have shut. It's not possible for us to work from home. A photographer went to the Bombay High Court to click Rana Kapoor since it was a major story. I have asked them not to travel outside, but they refuse."

When asked how do they deal with such alarming situations when there's great risk in stepping out of homes, and he stated, "Our lives are not affected. We are working in such a situation too. I can't sit at home. I'm taking full care of all my photographers and asking them to take precautions. But we are doing this for the people who are keen to see the pictures of stars. This is for them. But for me, safety always comes first."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates