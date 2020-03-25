Coronavirus scare: Hrithik Roshan thanks Sussanne Khan for coming home to be with children amid the crisis
Sussanne Khan has moved back to Hrithik Roshan's house to be with him and their children during this time of quarantine and isolation, and the actor has written a long note to thank her!
Hrithik Roshan is one doting dad and equally doting is mother Sussanne Khan to their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Roshan and Khan have now come together to make sure their kids are safe, sound, and absolutely fine during this time of the Coronavirus crisis.
And to ensure the children are perfectly fine, Sussanne has come back to Roshan's house and this news was given by Roshan himself on his Instagram account. It was a long note that showed how emotional he is as a father and even as a husband. He thanked her endlessly and you would surely love this post.
Read from the beginning to the end right here:
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart â¤ï¸. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Well, this picture will also make all of the actor's fans extremely happy and delighted. All the people across the world are spending time with each other and their families at home. And this is actually the time to be together and stay safe and sound. We expect more pictures of this family in the coming days!
