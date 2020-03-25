Coronavirus scare: Hrithik Roshan thanks Sussanne Khan for coming home to be with children amid the crisis

Hrithik Roshan is one doting dad and equally doting is mother Sussanne Khan to their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Roshan and Khan have now come together to make sure their kids are safe, sound, and absolutely fine during this time of the Coronavirus crisis.

And to ensure the children are perfectly fine, Sussanne has come back to Roshan's house and this news was given by Roshan himself on his Instagram account. It was a long note that showed how emotional he is as a father and even as a husband. He thanked her endlessly and you would surely love this post.

Read from the beginning to the end right here:

Well, this picture will also make all of the actor's fans extremely happy and delighted. All the people across the world are spending time with each other and their families at home. And this is actually the time to be together and stay safe and sound. We expect more pictures of this family in the coming days!

