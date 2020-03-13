Coronavirus scare: Iconic train scene from DDLJ made into a meme; Kajol can't handle the madness!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has earned cult status in India, and the film's lead actor, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, soon became fan favourites. The film garnered a lot of love and affection thanks to its contemporary storyline and the stellar performances of all its actors.

Now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, when hygiene and sanitising are of utmost importance, DDLJ's iconic train scene has been made into a meme! Kajol shared the meme on Instagram and it looked like the actress couldn't handle the madness! The meme features a snap of the train scene where SRK hangs out of the train, hand outstretched for Kajol, who runs on the platform to catch it. The difference this time is that Kajol has a bottle of sanitiser in her hand!

Kajol wrote, "Even Simran knows the importance of sanitising... #staysafefromcoronavirus" Well, isn't this is a good way to reach out to her fans and get them to keep it hygienic during these trying times?

Tons of other Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others have also reached out to their fans in their own way on social media and asked them to stay safe from COVID-19.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the short film Devi, which also features actresses like Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, and Yashaswini Dayama.

