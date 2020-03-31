Coronavirus scare: Is Abhay Deol's latest post a sly dig at the privileged?
Abhay Deol, brutally honest as always, takes a sly dig at the privileged section amid the Coronavirus outbreak and you all should have a look at it!
Since the world is currently dealing with what is one of the most hazardous and harmful health scares in history- The Coronavirus Pandemic, we all have come together to combat it and take as many safety measures as possible. However, Bollywood celebrities seem to be divided on social media as far as their Instagram posts are concerned. Abhay Deol, a man known for his brutal honesty, seems to be one of them.
A lot of actors in the last few weeks have been sharing their daily routine and schedule on social media and fans have been basking in their glory. And this is where Deol has taken a sly dig on his latest Instagram post. He asked some scathing questions and you all should read his post. He wrote- "My biggest issue currently, "how do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed?" Countless Indian's issues currently." (sic)
There's a lot more to the post, have a look right here:
My biggest issue currently, "how do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed!?" Countless Indian's issues currently, "how am I to get home without transport? How am I to earn a daily wage today? Will I have proper gear to treat patients today? Will I make it through these 3 weeks? What of the unaccounted/undocumented poor?" #privileged #selfabsorbed #ignorant #apathetic. Sorry, been wanting to scream these words to a few people I know! Hope all of you are safe and with family.
Well, this is again a testament to his nature of calling spade a spade. Waiting for his next post now!
