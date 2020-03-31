Coronavirus scare: Is Abhay Deol's latest post a sly dig at the privileged?

Since the world is currently dealing with what is one of the most hazardous and harmful health scares in history- The Coronavirus Pandemic, we all have come together to combat it and take as many safety measures as possible. However, Bollywood celebrities seem to be divided on social media as far as their Instagram posts are concerned. Abhay Deol, a man known for his brutal honesty, seems to be one of them.

A lot of actors in the last few weeks have been sharing their daily routine and schedule on social media and fans have been basking in their glory. And this is where Deol has taken a sly dig on his latest Instagram post. He asked some scathing questions and you all should read his post. He wrote- "My biggest issue currently, "how do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed?" Countless Indian's issues currently." (sic)

There's a lot more to the post, have a look right here:

Well, this is again a testament to his nature of calling spade a spade. Waiting for his next post now!

