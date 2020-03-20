Coronavirus scare: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on social distancing 'corona bas karo na' impresses Bollywood

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video on social media in which he urged the Indian people to adhere to social distancing for containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video went viral on the Internet. Not only netizens, but the actor's monologue also impressed Bollywood. Several celebrities Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan gave him a thumbs up.

Earlier in the day, the actor shared a video on Instagram in which he urged people to practise social distancing (in Pyaar Ka Punchnama style). In the video, he appeals to his fans and followers, with his patent tag 'CoronaStopKaroNa', to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus scare. Kartik shared it with the caption, "#CoronaStopKaroNa. My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet @narendramodi we are with you, Sir !!"

The video went viral on the Internet and was shared widely on various social media platforms. Several Bollywood celebrities also hailed his act. Here's how B-town reacted to his appeal:

Janhvi Kapoor and his Pati Patni aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar also gave a thumbs up to Kartik's monologue video. While Janhvi called it "iconic", Bhumi argued people to repost his video.

