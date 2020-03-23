Coronavirus Scare: Laal Ishq actress Tina Philip's wedding postponed

The popular bahu of the television industry, Tina Philip is all set to make her supernatural debut in an upcoming episode of &TV's fantasy horror show, Laal Ishq. Paired opposite Mohit Abrol, while the actress might have had a positive work front, the repercussions of the on-going COVID-19 also led to serious consequences on the actress's personal life. Set to marry actor Nikhil Sharma, the duo recently took a conscious call to postpone their lavish summer wedding which was to take place on April 4, 2020.

Sharing her debut experience, Tina Philip said, "Having essayed intense emotional roles before, fantasy was somewhat new and challenging. Having said that, I really enjoyed debuting in this genre with &TV's Laal Ishq. One aspect that distinguishes this genre from the others is that it creates a character so genuine, that it strikes a chord with the viewers. The demon who was a part of our episode looked so real that for an entire day I couldn't speak to anyone on the set and was very scared to shoot. Only after the director explained and made me comfortable, I began shooting. Sometimes the audience feels that everything is made up but that's not true, it is as real as they get to watch on the screen."

Disheartened with the cancellation of her wedding, Tina Philip adds, "We were planning to have two weddings, first a Christian church wedding in Mumbai and a big fat Hindu wedding in Haridwar. All our invites, hotel reservations, flight bookings, venue, décor had been finalised and my parents and relatives were to fly in the third week of March to India. With the coronavirus pandemic, we took a conscious call and decided to postpone our wedding to a later date. Even though we incurred huge expenses, nothing comes before health and safety. I was also looking forward to meeting my parents after a year of staying away from them. The last they visited me was during my engagement with Nikhil. Since the ban has been imposed on international travel, my parents cannot fly down to be a part of the most important day of my life. Hence, it was important to take this decision of postponing the wedding to a later date. Taking this opportunity, I would urge all my fans to Please take all the necessary precautions and stay indoors… Kyunki Hum Ghar Ke Andhar, Toh Corona Bahar #HumAndarCoronaBahar!"

