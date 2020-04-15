Coronavirus scare: Mahika Sharma celebrates Indian New year in London

Ramayana actress Mahika Sharma is stuck in the United Kingdom owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has prompted nationwide lockdowns all over the world. Far away from family and friends, the F.I.R actress has been in self-quarantine all alone in the foreign city and celebrating the Indian New year distributing self made sweets.

"Being Indian girl, and coming from a very religious Brahmin family I was always taught a girl should learn to adjust and survive in any circumstances away from family and should care to bring joy all around to let people feel her presence. Here in London I'm in a friend's apartment. Its a new year time in India. Be it Bihu in my home state assam. Pôhela Boishakh at kolkata or Vaisakhi.. Its a new year for India. So for celebrating it I'm making sweets here and greeting to people here. Its my luck," she said.

Later talking about coming back to nation. Former Miss teen northeast said, "I want to return India as soon as possible. But I dont want to take any risk. I'm safe and healthy here.. so won't return till things genuinely change and provides me a healthy and safe travel."

