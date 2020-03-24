Coronavirus scare: PM Narendra Modi announces nationwide lockdown till April 14 to fight coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on television and appealed the countrymen to stay indoors to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. "In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lock-down will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks: PM Narendra Modi #Coronavirus https://t.co/7q5eQetgOl pic.twitter.com/pwyQ3m3PmA — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

In a series of announcements, PM Modi said that the world is going through a difficult time and it is necessary to take precautions and follow orders amidst the lock-down. Talking about the Janata Curfew, which took place on Sunday, PM Modi said that the 14-hour curfew showed how Indians came together to fight coronavirus.

You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home: PM Narendra Modi #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bGN50NBsXQ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Recalling his statement of asking citizens to give him their time for a few weeks, PM Modi announced a complete lock-down across the country for three weeks (21 days) in order to fight coronavirus. The nation-wide lock-down, which will start from 12 am tonight will go on for 21 days until April 14.



People in Mumbai crowd near a grocery shop following PM Modi's announcement of 21-days lockdown

Talking about India's fight against the global pandemic, PM Modi said, "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lock-down), we will be pushed back 21 years." Urging citizens to stay indoors, Modi said, "Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home."

Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again: PM Narendra Modi #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/BYkpJvs5oe — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

In his second address to the nation, PM Modi announced a package of Rs 15,000 crore which will be used for coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers. Besides announcing a package and urging people to stay indoors, PM Modi also requested citizens across the country to pray for people such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists, ambulance drivers, ward boys who are working while putting their lives at risk.

Prime minister Modi also asked the people to be cautious of rumours and not get carried away by rumours.

