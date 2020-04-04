Coronavirus scare: Sanjana Muthreja teaches Suhana Khan belly dance from home amid lockdown

There is no better way than spending time at home and doing what you love the most amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown and that's what Mumbai-based belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja is doing while being quarantined at home. Sanjana is making the most of her qurantine time as she trains her students the art of belly dancing from the comfort of her home.

On Saturday, Sanjana took to Instagram to share a picture featuring Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. In the picture, Sanjana and Suhana can be seen smiling for the camera as the two connect over skype for belly dancing.

Sanjana has been traning celebrities such as Kim Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Shanaya Kapoor and Sonnalli Seygall among others. Amid the total lockdown, it seems Sanjana has been teaching belly dancing to her students via video calling.

While sharing the picture with her fans, Sanjana wrote: Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with Suhana Khan. The post has garnered over 1,000 likes and still counting with hundreds of followers taking to the comments section of the post to share thier views. "You look so pretty," said one user while another commented, "Great Work! Good Vibes always."

A few days ago, Sanjana shared another post where she was seen teaching belly dancing to actress Kim Sharma. Sanjana set an example by showing how one can work from home. She captioned her post: Online classes with the exuberant Kim Sharma.

