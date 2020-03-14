Coronavirus scare: Shoot of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey halted; Angrezi Medium to be re-released

(left) Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey and (right) Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan in a still from Angrezi Medium. Image source: mid-day archives

Amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the entertainment industry has taken a hit. Several films are being pushed back from their intended release dates and movies like Baaghi 3 are seeing an impact on their box office collections.

Several films have also stopped their shooting schedules. This includes Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama Jersey. Shahid, who was shooting for the film in Chandigarh, took to his Twitter account to share the news with his fans. He said that the shooting has been suspended so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes.

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Angrezi Medium to be re-released

The director of Angrezi Medium Homi Adajania announced on his Instagram account that his film will be re-released in India. Angrezi Medium had already hit screens on March 13. The decision was taken after several regions, including Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu and several cities of Maharashtra had shut down movie theatres due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The director put out a statement on his Instagram account which read: "At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other."

On its first day of release, Angrezi Medium minted only Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The collections suffered due to the shutdown of cinema halls due to the outbreak.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium revolves around a father-daughter relationship, played by Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates