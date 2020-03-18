Coronavirus scare: This self-isolation period, here's a list of web series you can binge-watch!

As you are all stuck at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, we bring you a list of web series along with some reasons on why its time to stay at home and binge-watch.

Sacred Games

Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde came back in action on August 15, 2019, as the clock struck 12. The journey of Sacred Games Season 2 began with the Day 13 countdown. Though many may have binged on this one as soon as it came out, it is worth investing your time in again. Maybe this time with your siblings? Once again, with impeccable cinematography and storytelling techniques, Sacred Games Season 2 will make your extended weekend more interesting.

Mirzapur

Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is not an easy show to watch. If you are up for consistently disturbing, gory scenes with elaborately orchestrated action shots that spare no explicit detail, then Mirzapur is surely your pick! Its dark humour and gritty take on the life of the goons will give you Gangs of Wasseypur feels! For the uninitiated, set in a town of Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur shares the story of two brothers, Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey), who are caught in the clutches of a gangster, Kaleen Bhai (Pankaj Tripathi), after their father takes up a case against the don's son.

The Family Man

The Family Man is an edgy drama thriller that has been created, produced and directed by Raj and DK (Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City). Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in a pivotal role, it shared the story of a common man, Srikant Tiwari, who struggles to lead a normal middle-class life in Mumbai. From Manoj Bajpayee's comic timing to the thrilling action sequences, The Family Man has lots to offer to digital content junkies.

Delhi Crime

Written and directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is a crime drama series which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang, the series is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape in the small town of Munirka, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika Chaturvedi is to find the culprits responsible for the assault and death of the victim. It is dark, serious, and will often leave you wincing.

Yeh Meri Family

Yeh Meri Family is an Indian comedy-drama web series written by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Sameer Saxena for The Viral Fever. This one will surely make you time travel back into the 90s. The series follows the life of 12-year-old Harshu Gupta, played by Vishesh Bansal, in Jaipur, Rajasthan in the late 1990s, who has his issues, be it related to his crush or with the Indian middle-class family. The show stars Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban, Ruhi Khan, Prasad Reddy, in pivotal roles among others.

