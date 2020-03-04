Coronavirus Threat: Do Rakhi Sawant a favour, don't play Holi!

The Coronavirus, which started in China, has now threatened to infect the people of India too. And Rakhi Sawant traveled all the way to China to kill it. In case you remember, she uploaded a video on her Instagram account to announce to the world she's traveling there to make sure everyone's rid of it.

She uploaded a video that was nearly three minutes long where she shared her plan with all her fans and followers and ensured she's going to get the work done.

Take a look:

And a few days later, she shared another video that was over six minutes long where she shared that she has indeed killed the Coronavirus. Did you see this?:

And now, she's back to share one more video where she has urged all of us not to play Holi this time. She writes on Instagram that Coronavirus is very harmful to our lives. She has also asked us to take precautions since most of the Holi products are made of Chinese products. She adds that the premises around us have to be clean and we have to stay away from outdoor objects that can create damage.

Have a look right here:

Well, she's actually right and we hope we all can stay safe and if we all wish to play Holi, let's play a colourless one.

