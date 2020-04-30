Coronavirus Warriors: Mumbai cops who fought COVID-19 return home amid thunderous applause

After losing three cops due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Mumbai Police has finally something to cheer about. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police officials took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of four police personnel overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic as they were welcomes with open hearts amid cheer and thunderous applause.

In the 57-seconds video clip, four cops of the Mumbai police can be seen given a standing ovation as they were welcomed back home after their successful triumph over the deadly coronavirus. While sharing the video with their 75,000 followers, Mumbai Police captioned it: Do you know what gives us the courage to weather the mightiest of storms? It's you. Your endless love. And your invaluable support. Thank you, Mumbai!



A screengrab of the video shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram

The video , which has gone viral begins with the text, "When four Mumbai Police personnel reached home after beating coronavirus, this is how they were welcomed." As the video moves further, four cops of the Mumbai Police personnel can be seen returning homes as as their colleagues from the department and members of their society welcome them amid cheers and thunderous applause.

Good news for @MumbaiPolice

A police constable attached with Khar Police Station, recovered fully from COVID19, he was released from the hospital today after his report came negative, entire police station staff reached outside hospital to welcome him with claps. @choubeyvk pic.twitter.com/8QwwsmFQ97 — ÙÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÛÂÂÂÂÂÂÂØ¶Ø§ÙÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Ø®Ø§ÙÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ FaizanKhan (@journofaizan) April 27, 2020

The heartwarming video ends with the Mumbai Police thanking the citizens of Mumbai for always having their backs. A small short clip of the same video features a constable of the Khar police, who was welcomed by all the members of his police station after he tested negative for COVID-19. The constable, identified as Yogesh Torani, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus was undergoing treatment at Khar Maternity Hospital.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 40,000 views with hundreds of netizens lauding the Mumbai police cops for overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and emerging as true heroes. One user said, "Thank you Mumbai police," while another user commented, "You guys are just amazing! Thank you for always being there for us Mumbaikars." A third user thanking Mumbai police for its selfless service said, "It's the other way around Mumbai Police, we're lucky that you have our backs. Thank you for that!

