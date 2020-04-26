Coronavirus warriors: 'True Warriors' say netizens after picture of cops sleeping on the ground goes viral
The heartbreaking picture shows two cops sleeping on the ground amid the total lockdown across the country
Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, a heartbreaking picture of two cops sleeping on the ground amid total lockdown across the country has left netizens teary-eyed. The picture, which has gone viral now was shared by Madhur Verma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh.
Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ?— Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020
Yes it is... if you are a cop !
Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp
The heartbreaking picture shows two cops taking a nap on the ground with their helmets and the lathis besides them. Madhur Verma shared the heart-rending picture with his 1.18 lakh followers captioned it: Isn't comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury? Yes it is... if you are a cop! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors!
Indian Police Force,contrary to it's bad reputation, is doing excellent duty in present time of grave fear&crisis.— Mohan Garg (@mohangargg) April 24, 2020
I hope,they'll continue this good work.
a big salute to true warrior let's always respect nd support themðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Uma j (@sona7777) April 24, 2020
The hard-hitting picture struck a chord with netizens and garnered over 54 thousand likes and over 8 thousand re-tweets. Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to shower praises on the police officers for their selfless service to the nation.
We salute to all police forceðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— vijay sinha (@vijayv2) April 24, 2020
One user said, "God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services," while a second user said, "A big salute to true warriors. Let's always respect and support them." We can never pay back to these #CoronaWarriors No Words! A third user commented, "I wish we could do more for our police force."
We can never pay back to these #CoronaWarriors— à¤ªà¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤²à¤¾ ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³Pushyanti S (@pashyantii) April 24, 2020
No Words!https://t.co/wPvHvUMM3J
With 1,990 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 26,496. India has been under lockdown since march 25 and completed a month of lockdown on April 25.
