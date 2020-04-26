Coronavirus warriors: 'True Warriors' say netizens after picture of cops sleeping on the ground goes viral

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, a heartbreaking picture of two cops sleeping on the ground amid total lockdown across the country has left netizens teary-eyed. The picture, which has gone viral now was shared by Madhur Verma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh.

Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ?

Yes it is... if you are a cop !

Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020

The heartbreaking picture shows two cops taking a nap on the ground with their helmets and the lathis besides them.

Indian Police Force,contrary to it's bad reputation, is doing excellent duty in present time of grave fear&crisis.

I hope,they'll continue this good work. — Mohan Garg (@mohangargg) April 24, 2020

a big salute to true warrior let's always respect nd support themðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Uma j (@sona7777) April 24, 2020

The hard-hitting picture struck a chord with netizens and garnered over 54 thousand likes and over 8 thousand re-tweets. Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to shower praises on the police officers for their selfless service to the nation.

We salute to all police forceðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — vijay sinha (@vijayv2) April 24, 2020

One user said, "God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services," while a second user said, "A big salute to true warriors. Let's always respect and support them." We can never pay back to these #CoronaWarriors No Words! A third user commented, "I wish we could do more for our police force."

We can never pay back to these #CoronaWarriors

No Words!https://t.co/wPvHvUMM3J — à¤ªà¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤²à¤¾ ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³Pushyanti S (@pashyantii) April 24, 2020

With 1,990 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 26,496. India has been under lockdown since march 25 and completed a month of lockdown on April 25.

