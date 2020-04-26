Search

Coronavirus warriors: 'True Warriors' say netizens after picture of cops sleeping on the ground goes viral

Updated: Apr 26, 2020, 13:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The heartbreaking picture shows two cops sleeping on the ground amid the total lockdown across the country

The heartbreaking picture shared by Madhur Verma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, a heartbreaking picture of two cops sleeping on the ground amid total lockdown across the country has left netizens teary-eyed. The picture, which has gone viral now was shared by Madhur Verma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh.

The heartbreaking picture shows two cops taking a nap on the ground with their  helmets and the lathis besides them. Madhur Verma shared the heart-rending picture with his 1.18 lakh followers captioned it: Isn't comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury? Yes it is... if you are a cop! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors!

The hard-hitting picture struck a chord with netizens and garnered over 54 thousand likes and over 8 thousand re-tweets. Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to shower praises on the police officers for their selfless service to the nation.

One user said, "God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services," while a second user said, "A big salute to true warriors. Let's always respect and support them." We can never pay back to these #CoronaWarriors No Words! A third user commented, "I wish we could do more for our police force."

With 1,990 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 26,496. India has been under lockdown since march 25 and completed a month of lockdown on April 25.

