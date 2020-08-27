Coronil tablet: Relief for Patanjali, Supreme Court declines to entertain plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by Chennai-based firm assailing a Madras High Court order that stayed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on Patanjali Ayurved and restrained it from using the trademark Coronil.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

The top court also allowed the petitioner to pursue the matter in the Madras High Court, as it was informed that this matter was slated for hearing on September 3. The high court passed the order on an appeal filed by Patanjali and Divya Yog Mandir Trust.

The petitioner has claimed that Coronil is its trademark product owned by it since 1993 and the product with this name is an acid inhibitor used to clean heavy machinery and chemical preparations for industrial use.

A single judge had slapped the penalty for promoting Coronil as a cure for Covid-19 viral infection, but this was stayed by the division bench of the Madras High Court.

Chennai based Arudra Engineers Private Limited, had moved the court against Patanjali. The company claimed it received the trademark for Coronil-213SPL and Coronil-92B, and it has this trademark for the name till 2027. The High Court had issued interim stay on the single judge order.

On August 6, the single judge bench restrained Patanjali from using the trademark Coronil.

