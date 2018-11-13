Countdown in progress for Indian rocket launch on November 14

Nov 13, 2018, 23:08 IST | IANS

The countdown for the rocket launch began at 2.50 p.m. on Tuesday

The countdown for the Wednesday evening launch of India's heaviest rocket GSLV-Mk III carrying communication satellite GSAT-29 is in progress at the rocket port in Sriharikota, the Indian space agency said.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) standing 43.4 metre tall and weighing 640 ton is expected to blast off at 5.08 p.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket carrying the 3,423 kg GSAT-29 will sling it into Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO) just over 16 minutes into its flight.

Then the satellite will be lifted to the final Geo Stationary Orbit (GSO) at a height of 36,000 km from the earth.

With a design life of 10 years, the GSAT-29 satellite carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas.

In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realising future advanced satellites, ISRO said.

