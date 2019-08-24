Country has lost an outstanding parliamentarian, says Manmohan Singh

national

In his letter addressed to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley, Dr. Manmohan Singh said that the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society

In his condolence letter, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society. Pic/Twitter IANS

After learning about the demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled his death and extended their condolences to his family. Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad, Kerala took to social networking site Twitter extended his condolences to his family and friends.

I am sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley's passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 24, 2019

On the other hand, Dr. Monmohan Singh also condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said that he was a great orator and an outstanding parliamentarian. The former Prime Minister said that the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought home; LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath pay tribute

Dr. Manmohan Singh wrote a condolence letter to Jaitley's wife, Sangeeta Jaitley. In the latter, Singh mentioned that he takes this opportunity to convey his heartfelt condolences towards you and your family on this bereavement. He also said that Jaitley was an eminent lawyer, an excellent orator, a very good administrator and an outstanding parliamentarian.

"In his death, the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society. We pray to Almighty to give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," the former Prime Minister said.

The mortal remains of in Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday afternoon in New Delhi were brought to the late leader's residence in Kailash Colony, South Delhi, from AIIMS where he passed away after a prolonged illness. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Ramesh Bidhuri were among the various leaders who rushed to AIIMS after hearing the news of Jaitley's demise.

The 66-year-old politician who breathed his last today was admitted to AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of breathlessness. He was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors and was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. A lawyer by profession, Jaitley held the post of Finance Ministry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley's contribution to public life will be remembered, says Sonia Gandhi

The mortal remains will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow, said BJP working President J P Nadda on Saturday.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates