Couple beaten up, woman abducted in Bareilly for marrying without consent

The couple, hailing from neighbouring villages, have been married for over a year

A woman and her husband were allegedly beaten up by her family, who later abducted the woman, for marrying without consent.

The incident happened in Bhojipura on Monday. However, the police rescued the woman on the same day and have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sansar Singh said, "We registered a case against the woman's family on the day of the incident. Our investigation is underway and strictest possible action will be taken."

A video had also surfaced online which showed the couple being thrashed by some people using sticks. Upon being asked about the video, SP Singh said, "As of now, we are not aware of any such video. If there is any video of the incident, we will inspect it and verify if we can use it to strengthen our case."

The couple, hailing from neighbouring villages, have been married for over a year. They had fled the district after marriage and had only recently returned.

