Couple fight over bathroom, husband file police complaint against wife

Ahmedabad: A man filed a police complaint against his wife for allegedly threatening and abusing him after insisting of using his bathroom. The man, Sabbir Gandhi, accused his wife Jolly of criminal intimidation after she threatened to frame him in case if he did not allow her to use his bathroom, The Times of India reported.

Gandhi, who works as a travel agent, filed an FIR against Jolly in which he said that the incident happened when he was about to leave for work. He stated in the FIR, "After I bathed and dressed, and was about to leave for work, my wife Jolly came to my bedroom and told me she wanted to bathe in my bathroom. I said to her that she has a separate bathroom in her bedroom, and asked why she wanted to use mine."

Jolly insisted to bathe in his bathroom to which he refused. She then started threatening him with dire consequences. Gandhi said that she also threatened to frame him in a case. After this argument, Gandhi approached the police and filed a complaint against Jolly. The police have initiated the probe on the incident.

