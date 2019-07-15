Couple seeking protection abducted, rescued later at Allahabad

crime

The couple had been to the court to seek protection as they were getting threatened

Allahabad: In high drama at the Allahabad High Court, unidentified people allegedly abducted at gunpoint a couple from the premises of the court, where they had gone to seek protection, citing threat to their lives, early Monday morning. The couple was later rescued from Fatehpur and the abductors were arrested, police said.

The incident took place at the same time when the daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra, Sakshi Misra was in the court premises along with her husband Ajitesh seeking police protection from her father for marrying against his wishes. Ajitesh was also assaulted by some unidentified people on the court premises.

Police said they managed to trace the Etah registered vehicle, which was used in abducting the young couple, information of which was given to them by eyewitnesses including media persons.

"A news reporter told us that armed people had conducted the abduction. We have launched a vehicle checking drive in the city. Suspected vehicles have been stopped at one or two places and I am going there. One suspect vehicle has been traced, "Additional Director General of Prayagraj SN Sabat told media persons here earlier.

Meanwhile, Allahabad High Court today gave directions to police to provide protection to Sakshi and Ajitesh.

Their lawyer SMA Nasim said, "Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It's not known who were these people. But it proves that there is indeed a threat to their life for which they were seeking protection."

