Couple Yoga! Kavita Kaushik, Sushmita Sen, Ashka Goradia, Pooja Batra work out with their partners

Yoga is considered as a good way not only to stay fit, but also become strong mentally. It has the power to provide mental peace, and can work wonders for the mind, body and soul. Considered as one of the best ways to unwind and achieve calmness, many have aced yogasanas with the utmost ease.

Speaking about the same, Kavita Kaushik, Sushmita Sen, Ashka Goradia, Pooja Batra and many celebs have been working out with their partners. Let's take a look at their version of how they unwind and relax.

Kavita Kaushik was seen performing some yoga poses with husband Ronit Biswas at their home during the lockdown. These stretches really look cool! What do you think?

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have also been sharing some couple yoga poses on social media, and leaving fans in awe of their chemistry. This also brings flexibility and balance, apart from giving extreme strength to the body and soul.

Ashka Goradia, on the other hand, has been surprising fans with her yoga poses. Be it alone or with husband Brent Goble, Ashka has left no stone unturned to keep it calm during this difficult period of lockdown.

Pooja Batra loves sharing her workout videos and posts. Pooja, too, is homebound like everyone else during the lockdown, but the actress has her hubby Nawab Shah for company. During her quarantine time, Pooja Batra has been practising a wide range of yogasanas along with Nawwab. Let's take a look.

