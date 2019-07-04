Court accepts Indrani Mukerjea's plea to turn approver in corruption case linked to Chidambarams

national

Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to turn approver in the INX Media corruption case which involves former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram was accepted by a Delhi court.

The CBI had endorsed her application and they said that Mukerjea was privy to evidence in the form of communication and could help in consolidating the case.

The next hearing in the matter is on July 11.

Mukerjea is currently in Byculla jail where she waiting for her trial for the murder of daughter Sheena Bora.

On May 15, 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR in the case alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

The ED claims that its probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea met the senior Congress leader so that there was no delay in their application. It has also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas in regard to the same case.

ED has also attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to his son Karti, and a firm in the case and is probing how he managed to give an FIPB clearance to the group in 2007.

