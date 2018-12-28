Court sends IS suspects to police custody

crime

Representational picture

The Patiala House court complex in the heart of the national capital turned into a fortress on Thursday when 10 people arrested on the suspicion of being members of an IS-inspired group and allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, were produced in the court amidst tight security.

The security was tightened since afternoon and around 20-25 personnel of the CRPF were deputed in the court complex along with a number of Delhi Police officials. At 2:35 pm, the police force brought the accused with muffled faces to the court complex along a makeshift passage made with ropes and by creating a human wall between them and others.

During their way to the court room from the lock up situated inside the court complex, some security officials were also seen video recording it. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey, who ordered in-camera proceedings in the case, allowed 12-day custodial interrogation of the accused by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

After the proceedings, the court allowed the family members of seven accused to have a meeting with them, one at a time after showing ID proofs.

