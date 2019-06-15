Happy birthday Courteney Cox: 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Friends' actress

hollywood

We know that Courteney Cox was originally offered the role of Rachel Green in popular TV series 'FRIENDS', but opted for Monica Gellar. On her 55th birthday, we bring you some more trivia on the Hollywood actress

Happy birthday Courteney Cox: 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Friends'

Courteney Bass Cox born on June 15, 1964, to Alabama businessman Richard Lewis Cox and Courteney Copeland. She has three siblings, two older sisters Virginia and Dorothy, and an older brother, Richard Jr. She got married to actor David Arquette on June 12, 1999, the couple had a daughter in 2004. They later separated in 2010 and finally got divorced in 2013.

Courteney has been part of many shows which include, FRIENDS, Cougar Town, Dirt among others series. She has also been part of films like the popular Scream franchise, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective with Jim Carrey (1994), The Runner (1999) among others.

We know that Courteney Cox was originally offered the role of Rachel Green in popular TV series 'FRIENDS', but opted for Monica Gellar. On her 53rd birthday, we bring you some more trivia on the Hollywood actress:

1. Courteney Cox underwent laser eye surgery to correct her vision

2. She was pregnant during the filming of the final season of Friends



The cast of the hit US TV show "Friends" from L to R: Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox pose for photographers as they arrive for the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Pic/AFP

3. Cox was married on June 12, gave birth on June 13, and born on June 15. It is a special month for her.

4. She was paid USD 350 for her part as the 'surprised' girl pulled from the crowd to dance with Bruce Springsteen in his 1984 video 'Dancing in the Dark'



5. She's the first person to ever say 'period' on American TV, in a sanitary napkin commercial.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates